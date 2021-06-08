What is Harrison Ford doing in cycling gear in North Shields?

Rumours were circulating that Hollywood A-lister Harrison Ford would be visiting the region this week as part of filming for what is thought to be the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film franchise.

On Monday 7 June, ITV Tyne Tees reporter Tom Barton and cameraman Paul Kingston, went to Bamburgh Castle to search for the 78-year-old actor on set.

Sadly, no luck. However, on 8 June, Indy was finally spotted! Wearing CYCLING GEAR at The Ship's Cat restaurant on North Shield's Fish Quay!

Apparently Mr Ford took some time out from filming to go for a bike ride in North Shields. The owners of the restaurant say he is "welcome back any time".

Stunned locals took to social media in disbelief.

The legendary actor, who is also well known for playing Han Solo in the Star Wars films, could be seen in full costume in Grosmont today.

One North Yorkshire mum tweeted to say she even got to speak to the star - with her son asking if it was REALLY Indiana Jones, and Harrison Ford apparently replying "no I'm just the stunt double"!

Disney says the film is due to be released in July 2022.Have you spotted any Indiana Jones action in the North East and North Yorkshire this week? Let us know! Email: amyandian@itv.com