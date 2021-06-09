Arrest over man found dead at Marske house fire

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a house where emergency services were attending a fire.

Cleveland Police were called to a property on Wheatacre Close, Marske, by Cleveland Fire Brigade at about 2.15am on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The force said when officers arrived a man from inside the address was found dead. He is yet to be formally identified.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

A number of officers remain at the scene and are in the immediate vicinity conducting inquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting Ref 093555.