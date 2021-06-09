Video by Terry Blackburn

It is not every day you see Han Solo strolling along Newcastle Quayside!

Hollywood actor Harrison Ford was spotted enjoying the sun by the River Tyne this afternoon.

It is believed he is in the region filming the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Credit: Robyn Dallow

Film sets popped up at Bamburgh Castle and along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at Pickering and Grosmont last week.

On 8 June, the 78-year-old superstar was caught on camera popping into The Ships Cat in North Shields. He arrived in cycling gear at the restaurant on the Fish Quay restaurant.

On 7 June, he was seen donning his famous fedora on set in Grosmont, North Yorkshire. He even had time to tease an eight-year-old who bumped into him while out on a family walk.

Even Geordie chart-topper Sam Fender was in disbelief that the A-lister was hanging out around Tyneside:

Have you been lucky enough to snap a superstar in our region? Let us know: amyandian@itv.com