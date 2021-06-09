A charity set up just over a year ago, following the tragic death of Durham University student, Olivia Burt, has been helping some of the most vulnerable young people during the pandemic.

20-year-old Olivia was killed when a nightclub barrier collapsed on top of her in Durham city centre in 2018. Olivia Inspires was set up by her family in response to her tragic death - to help disadvantaged young people.

The foundation has awarded grants of more than £26,000 to help young people develop their potential at a time when, in many cases, their education is falling behind.

A group of boys in the New Forest have been taking part in a woodlands course for several hours every week - all of which has been funded by the charity.

It's given them a chance to improve their social skills, find out more about the working world and learn how to ensure we all look after the nature on our doorstep at a time when we are appreciating it, perhaps more than ever before.

Olivia's father, Nigel Burt, says the charity fundraising and all the work involved in making the scheme happen has given him a focus during the pandemic.

Nigel has been working with the Priestlands school in Lymington to offer students a woodland management course, and it has proved so successful other schools in the area are lined up to do similar courses.