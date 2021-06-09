Don't drink and drive.

That's the simple message from the North East's football clubs who have come together to back this years road safety campaign ahead of the Euros which start on Friday.

During Euro 2016, there was an increase in drink and drug driving injuries in the region, both on the day of and the day after England’s matches.

On these days, drink/drug drive injuries:

Increased from 6% to 8% (of all injuries)

Those resulting in death or serious injury rose from 8% to 19%

England’s first game of the tournament is on Sunday when they take on Croatia.

1,476 The number of people injured in the North East by an impaired driver between 2016 and 2020

8 The number of people killed on the region's roads last year by an impaired driver

Ask yourself, could you live with it if you hurt or killed someone? Look out for each other. If you know someone has been drinking, don’t let them drive. Speak up – it could save a life Peter Slater, Road Safety GB NE

Young people are most at risk of being involved in drink/drug driving crashes.

17 to 34-year-olds account for 52% of suspected drink drivers and 53% of casualties.

If you’re having a few drinks whilst watching the games, please remember to leave the car at home, and think about whether you’re still over the limit the following day. Sunderland AFC Manager Lee Johnson

How many units are in your drink?