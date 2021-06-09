"Walk, get a taxi, or a lift - don’t get behind the wheel”. A warning about drink driving during the Euros in our region
Don't drink and drive.
That's the simple message from the North East's football clubs who have come together to back this years road safety campaign ahead of the Euros which start on Friday.
During Euro 2016, there was an increase in drink and drug driving injuries in the region, both on the day of and the day after England’s matches.
On these days, drink/drug drive injuries:
Increased from 6% to 8% (of all injuries)
Those resulting in death or serious injury rose from 8% to 19%
England’s first game of the tournament is on Sunday when they take on Croatia.
Young people are most at risk of being involved in drink/drug driving crashes.
17 to 34-year-olds account for 52% of suspected drink drivers and 53% of casualties.
How many units are in your drink?
Newcastle University finds Minimum Unit Price of alcohol has positive lasting impact
Alcohol death toll reaches highest ever recorded across North East