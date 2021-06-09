Woman sexually assaulted while jogging in broad daylight on Teesside

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted whilst jogging on the path between Lowfields Avenue and Ingleby Way in Ingleby Barwick.

The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 8 June at 1:25pm, when the victim was approached by a male who she says groped her and made a comment towards her.

The male is described as being a white male with dark hair, dark unkempt facial hair, around 5 ft 9” to 5 ft 10” tall, of stocky/large build and aged in his late 20s to early 30s. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a black coloured t shirt and black joggers.

It is believed the suspect also had a distinctive walk.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the man responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 093133.