11-year-old South Shields dancer beats thousands to gain a place at prestigious ballet school
An 11-year-old ballet dancer from South Shields has beaten thousands of students to win a scholarship place to one of the UK’s most prestigious ballet schools.
Rose Blair is in year 6 at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School (part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust) and will start at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham this September.
It's an independent boarding school for classical ballet students that only offers 12 places to girls per year.
She was awarded a place following a face-to-face audition with other finalists in March.
Rose has been dancing since the age of three, and has competed locally and nationally winning many competitions, including the British Ballet and Modern Stage Championships and Theatre Dance Council International.