An 11-year-old ballet dancer from South Shields has beaten thousands of students to win a scholarship place to one of the UK’s most prestigious ballet schools.

Rose Blair is in year 6 at St Bede’s Catholic Primary School (part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust) and will start at Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham this September.

It's an independent boarding school for classical ballet students that only offers 12 places to girls per year.

She was awarded a place following a face-to-face audition with other finalists in March.

Getting a scholarship at Elmhurst really is my dream come true. Ever since I first tried a dance class, I just knew I wanted to be a ballerina, performing on stage. “While I’m sad to be leaving home, I’m excited to start at Elmhurst. I can’t wait to make new friends and learn more about ballet and other dance techniques. Rose Blair, 11

Rose has been dancing since the age of three, and has competed locally and nationally winning many competitions, including the British Ballet and Modern Stage Championships and Theatre Dance Council International.

It’s been a joy to watch her develop into a wonderful young person since she joined our school nursery in 2013 and it’s only fitting that she will be performing a ballet solo in the Year 6 leavers’ performance in July. “We wish her the very best of luck at Elmhurst and we’re confident that one day she will be performing at The Royal Opera House. Nicole Park, head teacher