Officers from Cleveland Police were called by the North East Ambulance Service to an address in Vulcan Way, Thornaby at 12:41pm today (10 June) to a report of a woman who was sadly deceased.

Two females have been arrested in connection with the incident, a 28-year-old woman and a 15-year-old. They are both in custody.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information which may assist to call 101, reference 094422.