Fire at the popular Tynemouth restaurant Riley's Fish Shack

A top Tynemouth restaurant lauded by food critic Jay Rayner for its unique location was engulfed in flames this morning.Riley's Fish Shack is nestled on King Edward's Bay in the shadow of the ruined priory.Famous for serving locally sourced lobster, mackerel and monkfish to diners on deckchairs amid parasols and firepits, it was only able to reopen in April.The fire, not thought to be malicious, has now been extinguished, and no-one has been hurt. It is not clear how much damage has been caused.

Smoke seen from the top of King Edward's Bay Credit: North East Updates

Jay Rayner declared himself "in love" with the restaurant in a 2016 review, describing is as "bloody fantastic" and "every boho, middle-class food fantasy made real".It also attracted the attention of Michelin chef Michel Roux junior when it appeared on Channel 4's Hidden Restaurants.A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said, "Two crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) attended an incident earlier this morning at Riley’s Fish Shack on King Edward's Bay in Tynemouth."The two appliances were sent from Wallsend Community Fire Station and Tynemouth Community Fire Station. The first crew was on the scene at 10:52, which is a response time of 5-minutes after the initial emergency call was received by our TWFRS Control Room."The fire was located in the extraction unit of the restaurant and was extinguished by the use of a hose reel."Northumbria Police added, "Shortly before 11am today (Thursday) we received a report of a fire at Riley's Fish Shack in Tynemouth. Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is not currently believed to have been malicious. Enquiries are ongoing."