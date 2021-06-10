Five Newcastle Falcons players have been called into England's training squad ahead of their summer schedule of matches.

Winger Adam Radwan, back-five forward Sean Robinson, prop Trevor Davison, No 8 Callum Chick and hooker Jamie Blamire are all called up, with none of the five having previously been capped by England.

Chick and Blamire have England honours at Under-20s level, Davison has played for England Counties and Robinson for England Students, while Radwan has represented England 7s.

Newcastle Falcons Director of Rugby, Dean Richards says, "It's great for the lads to receive this recognition, and I'm delighted for all of them.

"Along with our other squad members this season they have put in a huge effort to earn this selection, and I'm sure they will all give fantastic accounts of themselves when they join up with the squad for their training camp."

England's summer schedule sees the following fixtures:

Sun 27 June: England A v Scotland A, Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Sun 4 July: England v USA.

Sat 10 July: England v Canada, Twickenham.

Newcastle Falcons promotion set to be confirmed as RFU end Championship season

Six Nations 2021: Everything you need to know

Six Nations: Scotland beat England 11-6 for first Twickenham win in nearly 40 years