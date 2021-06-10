On your bike! Harrison Ford heads out cycling in Northumberland

Play video

Video by Paul Kingston

In the latest of sightings of the Hollywood superstar, Harrison Ford jumped on his bike for a ride along the wonderful Northumberland coast today.

Accompanied by two others on his ride, the actor best known for playing Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, enjoyed the countryside at Cresswell.

Local visitors were surprised to see a superstar like Mr Ford keeping pretty low-key while at the coastal beauty spot.

It's thought he's in the region filming the latest installment of the Indiana Jones film franchise - although nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm.

However, some people have been lucky enough to spot him donning his famous fedora. While in costume, he even had a cheeky joke with one young boy in Grosmont, North Yorkshire.

Harrison Ford on set in Grosmont Credit: Vicki Laven

This film is still currently only known as Indiana Jones 5. The last film to be released in the series was Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which was in cinemas back in 2008.

Now, 78 years old, it is expected that Mr Ford will be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 hits the big screen, with Disney saying it will be released in July 2022.