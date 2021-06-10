Schiphol-iday: Amsterdam back on the departure board at Teesside Airport

Teesside holidaymakers will soon be able to jet off to Amsterdam once again.

KLM is to resume their flights from Teesside Airport to Schiphol from 28 June 2021.

The Dutch airline temporarily paused flights in 2020 because of coronavirus restrictions.

A long-term deal between KLM and Teesside airport was signed in June last year, securing the route for a number of years.

KLM’s service will initially operate a tea time flight four times a week. Schiphol airport is a major airport hub which typically serves more than 100 destinations worldwide.

It's hoped the route will soon facilitate global travel from Teesside once again as Government continues to review the rules on international travel.

When will the flights to Amsterdam run?

Mondays at 17:20

Wednesdays at 17:20

Fridays at 17:20

Sundays at 17:20

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a long-standing partner of the airport and celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2019, marking its best month in 14 years for the Teesside to Amsterdam route in September of that year.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Ever since the Government has started to ease restrictions on international travel, I’ve been inundated with emails, social media messages and questions from people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool all asking the same thing, ‘When are KLM coming back to the airport?’

“Well, I’m delighted to announce that their flights will return in just a matter of days, on 28 June.

As we look to recover our economy following the coronavirus and the world continues to slowly open up again, this is another vital worldwide link. Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor

Tees Valley Mayor continued: "It will help our businesses reconnect with sites and partners across the globe, help bring investment into our region and give people more options for well-deserved holidays as countries are put on Government’s green list, when it is safe to do so, in the coming months"

Passengers opting to travel to Amsterdam from Teesside will notice a few changes on arrival at the terminal. The airport has undergone a multimillion-pound redevelopment to upgrade facilities no site.

As part of the revamp two new departure lounges were installed along with new restaurants, bars and shops.

The transformation of the airport is credited with benefitting local tradesmen and businesses. 92% of all terminal improvements, from design and electrical work to construction and renovations was carried out by local firms.