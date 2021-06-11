Play video

Video report by Tom Barton

Dougie's Tavern in Hebburn, South Tyneside, has been transformed into a sea of national flags representing each team competing in the tournament.

As teams are knocked out, their flag will be taken down.

We like following football, but we love following our country and England you know, fingers crossed. We've tried for the last twenty years putting flags up everywhere but they keep letting us down. Fingers crossed again, I hope we get through it this time. Norman Scot, owner of Dougie's Tavern

It has grabbed a lot of attention so far, and the pub is using that attention to raise money for the charity Rainbow Trust, placing buckets on the doors.

With crowds expected at venues like Dougie's Tavern, South Tyneside's Director of Public Health Tom Hall says people need to celebrate safely, as concerns over the Delta variant rumble on.

"The main concern is that those restrictions still stand and we really need to see them being complied with. Over the weekend and into next week, especially as we're dealing with a much larger number of cases as a result of the Delta variant that is spreading quite rapidly through various parts of the country and now very much in the North East as well."

It has been recommended that chanting, cheering, and singing should be kept to a minimum as projection can lead to a spread of the virus.A fan zone has opened on Newcastle's quayside today and organisers there say it will be a challenge keeping people quiet.

We're going to try and maintain it the best that we can. We do have security on site, as people come in we will ask them to be as quiet as they can really, you know they will be asked to be respectful. Obviously of course people are going to cheer, you can't stop that, but you can just ask people to be respectful towards it all. Izzy Falkingham, Site Operations Manager, Paddypark

Euro 2020 is the 16th UEFA European Championship, with the competition first taking place in France in 1960.

The tournament, which is to be held across 11 countries, was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

24 teams will compete for the trophy, currently held by 2016 winners Portugal, with England's campaign set to kick-off on Sunday (13 June) afternoon against Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

The first match of the tournament sees Turkey take on Italy in Rome tonight (11 June).