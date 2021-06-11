New Indiana Jones filming lights up the sky at Bamburgh Castle

Play video

Video by Paul Kingston

Footage taken from a night shoot of the new Indiana Jones film shows a dramatic fire staged at a historic coastal castle.

Harrison Ford is reprising the role of the world's most daring archaeologist at the age of 78 for the fifth installment of the franchise.

Bamburgh Castle has been closed to the public for several days and Second World War vehicles have been spotted being delivered to the site in the run up to filming.

Local residents were warned that filming would be taking place at night and there might be loud noises.

On Thursday evening into Friday morning, the crew staged a fire on the set which lit up the night sky.

During down time from filming, Ford has been spotted cycling along the Northumberland coast and in North Shields.

Earlier in the movie schedule, he tipped his famous hat at a young fan in Grosmont, North Yorkshire, and joked that he was Indiana Jones' stunt double.

And even Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter has been swept up in Indy fever. A new litter of four kittens currently living there have just been named Harrison, Ford, Indiana and Jones.

(Left to right) - Ford, Harrison, Indiana, and Jones Credit: Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter

Their mum, Miley, was brought into the shelter as a heavily pregnant stray on 18 March and the kittens were born on site.

Once Indiana, Jones, Harrison and Ford are ready for rehoming, their application forms will go on the shelter’s website.