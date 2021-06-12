28-year-old woman charged with murder after death in Thornaby

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Thornaby. Cleveland Police were called by ambulance colleagues to an address in Vulcan Way just after midday on Thursday 10 June to a report of a woman who had died.

Two females aged 15 and 28 were arrested at the time of the alleged incident.

The 15-year-old girl has been released with no further action and the woman has been charged with murder. She will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 14 June.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.