Rising Covid rates spark fresh warnings from North East health bosses

Rising Covid infection rates have sparked more warnings from North East public health chiefs.

With more sunny weather expected and the start of Euro 2020 set to take place this weekend, latest figures show virus case numbers are starting to escalate across the region.

Northumberland reported 299 new virus cases in the seven days to June 9, taking the county's overall infection rate to 93 per 100,000 people - compared to just 14 per 100,000 on 24 May.

Newcastle's rate now stands at 94 per 100,000, with 286 cases in the last seven days - exactly double the number in the previous week.

The city council confirmed on Friday afternoon that most recent data suggested that 70% of cases in the city were from the fast-spreading Delta variant, though that was the case on June 5 and the proportion may now be even higher.

According to latest Public Health England (PHE) data, there have been 882 confirmed or probable cases of the Delta variant across the North East as of June 7 - though that is still nowhere near the almost 15,000 in the North West.

Last week, the North East number was just 149 - however, PHE said the rise was not quite as sharp as the numbers appear to suggest as they included extra data for the first time this week on some probable cases dating back to May 1 that were picked up using a different methodology.

Gateshead's public health director, Alice Wiseman, reported on Friday morning that the borough had 130 new positive cases in the past week, a "really significant rise" that has taken its infection rate to 65 per 100,000.

She told the Gateshead Health and Wellbeing Board: "It is the speed of the rise I am most concerned about. The vaccine is still effective with that variant but not as effective after the first dose so we need to have people having both doses.

"The majority of cases are in younger age groups - 70% are in the under 30s.

"Good numbers of people are accessing tests including a significant number of lateral flow tests.

"Three quarters of the adult population have had their first dose of the vaccine - Gateshead is doing incredibly well.

"We have had cases in the QE [Hospital] after nobody was admitted in 56 days, predominantly people in their 40s who are unvaccinated."

Covid surge testing in North Tyneside following outbreaks of the Delta variant is due to end this week, with three mobile units being diverted to areas with faster-rising cases.

However, infections are still rising in North Tyneside too - with its rate climbing from 74 per 100,000 earlier this week to 88 on Friday.

In Sunderland, cases have almost tripled in a week. In the week leading up to June 6, 116 new cases were recorded in the city, a rise of 77 on the previous week and the rate per 100,000 is now 41.8, up from 14 last week.

Gerry Taylor, the city council's executive director of public health, has urged people to socialise outdoors with friends and family rather than inside.

She said: "It's a stark reminder that Covid is very much still with us so I want to remind everyone, even those of us who have been vaccinated, of the steps we all need to take to stop the virus spreading further.

"Remember hands, face space and fresh air. These basic actions are still really important so please keep washing your hands, wear a face covering when required and keep your distance from others.

"Meet outdoors if you can. It's the safest way to see others so if you're meeting friends or family this weekend, I'd encourage you to take advantage of the glorious weather and stay outside. If you are inside, please stick to the rule of six or two households and let the fresh air in by opening a window or door.

"Get both doses of the vaccine when it's your turn. It really is our best line of defence against Covid so I would urge anyone who is eligible to get their vaccine and get both doses for the most protection."

People are being urged to get both doses of a Covid vaccine. Credit: PA Images

Professor Peter Kelly, Regional Director of Public Health England North East, said: "We are seeing the number of Delta variant cases rising across the North East and it is vitally important that we follow public health advice to help reduce transmission.

"When invited to be vaccinated please come forward and remember that two doses provide significantly more protection than a single dose. Follow the guidelines - remember hands, face, space and fresh air, work from home if you can, get vaccinated and take up the offer of free regular testing."