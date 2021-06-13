Alleged Thornaby murder victim named as 25-year-old Toni Butler

A woman who died following an alleged incident on Teesside has been named as 25-year-old Toni Butler.

Cleveland Police were called by ambulance colleagues to an address in Vulcan Way, Thornaby just after midday on Thursday (10 June) following a report that a woman had died.

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the alleged incident and will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 14 June.

The force says its thoughts are are with Toni’s family and friends at this difficult time. They are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.