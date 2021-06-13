Play video

A young boy from North Yorkshire has completed a marathon bike ride to raise money for the charities that helped to save his sister's life.

Nine-year-old Evie Hodgson, who is from Whitby, was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia - or bone marrow failure - in May 2020. It is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough blood cells, leaving sufferers fatigued, prone to infections and can cause uncontrolled bleeding.

Evie's brother William is fundraising for charities that have helped his sister. Credit: Tina Hodgson

Evie's story captured the hearts of the nation in September when her life saving donor dropped out at the last minute. She then went on to receive a life-saving bone marrow transplant in January 2021.

Evie received a life-saving bone marrow transplant in January. Credit: Evie Needs a Hero

Her brother William completed the 26.2 mile challenge around Kielder reservoir this weekend, as a way of thanking the organisations involved. These include the Aplastic Anaemia Trust, Anthony Nolan and DKMS.

More than £8,000 of the £10,000 target has been raised so far.