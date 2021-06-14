"Freedom day" DELAYED: North East reacts as PM pushes back Covid rule lifting

Play video

Video report by Kris Jepson

The Prime Minister has announced the lifting of social distancing measures will be pushed back for another four weeks - abandoning the 21 June "Freedom Day" and moving rule changes to 19 July.It is because of rising Covid cases due to the Delta variant which is 40-80% more transmissible. Nationally, there are now 8,000 cases per day which is the highest number since February - and that number is growing around a third each week.

In North Tyneside - an area which was a "hotspot" for Delta cases - Covid cases have risen from 142 in the seven days before 3 June, to 256 in the seven days before 10 June. That is now a rate of 123.1 per 100,000.It is thought if restrictions were to be lifted on the original date of 21 June, hospitalisations would peak at around that of the first wave in Spring 2020 - but the vaccine means thousands more deaths would be prevented.

Moving the date back four weeks will allow for more vaccines to be administered. The Government says that over 18s will have been offered a first dose and two-thirds of adults will have been offered a second.

In hospitality, it is just the latest blow for pubs and restaurants who were hoping to boost capacity and sales.

Ian Ferguson, owner of Crooners champagne bar in Darlington

Theatre capacities will also remain at Step Three in the roadmap, meaning socially distanced audiences will remain for the next four weeks.

Programming and development director at Darlington Hippodrome, Heather Tarran-Jones

The North East Chamber of Commerce says there needs to be a longer term plan for support from the Government in case closures are needed again in the winter.

Rachel Anderson, Assistant Director of Policy at the North East England Chamber of Commerce

Some things are still changing on 21 June though:

Care home residents that have left the home for any reason will no longer have to isolate for 14 days when they return.

The 30 person limit for wedding ceremonies and receptions will be lifted, with venue capacity limited by requirements to social distancing instead. There will still be no dancefloor, table service will remain and you'll need to sit in tables of six.

Large pilot events will continue to take place, and attendances at events like the Euros will not be affected.