New mobile app technology means Durham officers can spend longer in communities

Durham Constabulary is using new digital innovation to allow officers to be out in communities for longer.

As part of a partnership between Cumbria Constabulary and tech-giants Microsoft and Tisski, officers will have access to specially-designed apps on their mobile devices.

The technology gives police that are out and about greater access to up-to-date information at touch of a button, including details on people or places officers are dealing with.

The partnership between the tech companies and constabularies has been named the Data and Technology Innovation Hub and will be used to develop more apps as and when digital solutions are needed, aiming to help police tackle crime and keep people safe in an ever-changing world.

It's vital officers have the ability to share, process and access information as efficiently as possible and this innovative approach to policing does just that. Perhaps most importantly, using these handheld devices also means our frontline officers can spend more time out and about in our communities, tackling criminals and deterring crime and ultimately protecting the people we serve. Durham Chief Constable Jo Farrell

Joy Allen, Durham Police and Crime Commissioner, says, "This project will further drive benefits for all frontline officers and staff allowing them to be more visible whilst being out doing their jobs and engaging with our communities.

"This is an excellent example of modern day policing in an increasingly digital world as we really need to exploit the advanced technology to its fullest for the benefit of the public."