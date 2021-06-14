So-called "Freedom Day" likely to be delayed until July 19

The so-called "Freedom Day" of June 21 is in jeopardy, as the Prime Minister is expected to announce the ending of social-distancing rules will be delayed to July 19.

The move follows warnings from scientists that the rapid spread of the Delta variant first identified in India risks a “substantial” third wave if it is allowed to spread unchecked.

Our region's hospitality sector is anxiously waiting for the announcement expected later, with many in the wedding industry "desperate" for measures to be lifted.

Lucy Crack, who owns a florist in North Yorkshire says it would "make people happy" for life to move forward and allow more than 30 guests to attend weddings.

The latest daily government figures from Sunday showed another rise in infections with a further 7,490 lab-confirmed cases in the UK – up 2,149 from a figure of 5,341 the previous week.

The data also had England with a total of 35,971 positive tests in the past seven days at a rate of 63.9 per 100,000 people.

It's understood Boris Johnson will make a national address at 6pm.