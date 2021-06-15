Art project uniting Bangladeshi women on display in Sunderland

Play video

Video report by Julia Barthram

Artwork, created by 20 Bangladeshi women at home during lockdown, has gone on display in Sunderland.

The exhibition at Arts Centre Washington was made during zoom sessions run to help reduce isolation and depression amongst the community, one of the worst hit by Coronavirus in the UK.

It was part of a project called Srijoni - which means 'creative' in Bengali.

Working with Padma Rao, a visual artist from Sunderland and an Islamic artist Roohia Syed-Ahmed the women explored the notion of culture, cultural entitlement and identity through the art of Arabic Calligraphy, contemporary drawing and text.

For many of the women involved, it was the first time they've ever produced art and seeing their achievements on display has left them with a sense of pride.

Although the project was an opportunity to create beautiful works of art, one aim was also to bring the women together in what has been an isolating and, for many, very difficult time.

Asma Begum, Engagement Worker

The project runs until 7 July and is funded by Sunderland Culture, Sunderland City Council and The Cultural Spring (an arts organisation working to increase arts participation in Sunderland and South Tyneside).