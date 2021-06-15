First Little Tern chicks due to hatch at Seaton Carew

Around 80 chicks are expected to hatch following a 4,000-mile migration of a Little Tern colony from West Africa.

Wardens from Durham Wildlife Trust are expecting the first chicks to hatch at Seaton Carew beach after a colony of Little Terns arrived in early May.

The rare sea bird is of international conservation concern but has migrated to the North East beach from Gambia, West Africa for the last four years.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Forty-nine pairs of the birds, which mate for life and can live for more than 20 years, nested on the beach in early May.

The birds rely quite heavily on when sand eels and sprats are close to the shoreline because these birds don’t fly too far out to feed.

They’re normally about five kilometres out to sea and they’ll continuously dive, so if there’s no sprats of sand eels close to shore, there’s not a lot they can feed on and they’d have to go out further and that increases the chances of predation, so we’re expecting around 80, but we could get more, we could get less. Courtney Graham, Durham Wildlife Trust

