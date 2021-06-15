North East local leaders back Government in Covid roadmap delay

Council leaders across Tyneside, Wearside, Northumberland and County Durham, alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria and the North of Tyne Mayor have urged the public to remain patient after the latest step in the Government's roadmap to unlocking was delayed.

Dubbed 'Freedom Day', June the 21st was set to signal the final stage of unlocking in society. However, because of the rise in cases of the Delta variant across England, the Government announced a four-week delay on Monday evening, with the final stage of unlocking now primed for July the 19th.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the seven leaders urged the public in the North East to remain extra vigilant and stay patient in order to avoid getting back into a stop/start situation for businesses in the region and added that they supported the latest measures from the Government.

It is vital we use this extra time to ensure second dose vaccinations to the over 40s and those who are at clinical risk are delivered at even greater pace to afford as much protection to those most vulnerable to COVID, while at the same time speeding up the programme for all adults. LA7 statement

The pandemic is clearly not over, nor is it in a place where we can “live” with it. Most of the infections we are seeing are among the younger population and those older adults who have either not been vaccinated or have only had their first dose....Please remember – hands, face, space and fresh air. Get your jabs, test and self isolate where required. LA7 statement

Everyone who has had their first dose is urged to get fully protected by getting their second jab as soon as they are invited Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he is “confident” no further delay will be necessary but was unable to rule that out, warning of the possibility that an unforeseen and “far more dangerous” variant could emerge.

He hopes deaths will be significantly reduced by July 19 because it is expected two-thirds of adults will have been offered both vaccine doses by then due to the delay being coupled with a reduction in the time between jabs for the over-40s.

In a further boost to increasing vaccination levels, all adults in England should be able to book their first Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week, health leaders suggested on Tuesday morning.

Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS would “finish the job” of the Covid-19 vaccination programme to the “greatest extent possible” over the next four weeks during the extension of lockdown.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM NORTH EAST COUNCIL LEADERS BELOW

The government’s decision to delay the further lifting of restrictions is one we support given the concerning rise in case numbers due to the spread of the delta variant.

It is vital we use this extra time to ensure second dose vaccinations to the over 40s and those who are at clinical risk are delivered at even greater pace to afford as much protection to those most vulnerable to COVID, while at the same time speeding up the programme for all adults.

Thankfully, we have not yet seen a big increase in hospitalisations or deaths during this latest wave, but keeping measures to reduce social contact and vaccinating more people will hopefully make the link between cases and those requiring hospital treatment even weaker.

The Delta variant is more transmissible and we have seen an increasing number of outbreaks and clusters of cases in the North East which are being monitored and controlled by our Public Health teams.

It is for this reason we need to remain extra vigilant and stay patient to avoid getting back into a stop/start situation for our businesses. Better to pause now, with some restrictions remaining in place than to risk undoing much of the hard work to date.

The government has made a package of measures available, which does not involve additional funding, around rapid response, supervised testing and additional compliance capacity, which we will deploy when and where necessary.

Throughout the pandemic, we as seven local authorities, the North of Tyne mayor and the Police and Crime Commissioners have worked across boundaries to ensure consistent communication, acting as one region.

We have tried to put political differences aside and in return we are seeking further government support to ensure fairness in delivery of the vaccination programme and to undertake additional testing.

We want to see the return of face coverings in school settings for the remainder of term and to support managing all events consistently, learning from the use of rapid flow tests, crowd capacity and the protocols in place to allow them to go ahead safely.

As we have said on many occasions, the response of everyone in our region to the challenges of the pandemic has been amazing.

We have seen tremendous compliance, innovation in working from home and the creation of Covid secure settings both inside and out by businesses.

The North East also has a stronger network of volunteers and community champions to support those most in need and people have demonstrated resilience which has got us this far – and for that we thank you all.

But the pandemic is clearly not over, nor is it in a place where we can “live” with it. Most of the infections we are seeing are among the younger population and those older adults who have either not been vaccinated or have only had their first dose.

We urge everyone who has had their first dose to get fully protected by getting their second jab as soon as they are invited, while we implore those who have been invited but are yet to take up their first vaccination dose to do so immediately.

The way through this is continued collective action to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community – to keep the North East open and safe.

It is particularly important that we exercise caution when mixing indoors where the virus can spread more easily – socialising outside remains the safer option.

Please remember – hands, face, space and fresh air. Get your jabs, test and self isolate where required. Working together and using all the tools at our disposal, we can beat the virus.

Meanwhile, specialist services for children and young people suffering from Long Covid will be set up in Newcastle and Middlesbrough it was announced on Tuesday morning.

In further efforts to strengthen resources to tackle Covid-19, paediatric hubs at Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and James Cook University Hospital are part of NHS plans to spend £100m on helping people with the condition. It will bring together experts on common symptoms such as breathing problems and fatigue.

£30 million will also go to GPs in the hopes of improving diagnosis and care for those with Long Covid.

