RAF Falcons to parachute onto Newcastle's Town Moor to mark Armed Forces Day

Newcastle will celebrate Armed Forces Day on Sunday 27 June with a COVID secure event on the Town Moor that will include a display from the world-famous RAF Falcons Parachute Team.

Local residents are being invited to join military personnel, veterans and cadets for a Picnic in the Park to recognise the service and sacrifices of the Armed Forces family and to say thank you for their dedication to our city including for the role they played in helping protect residents during the pandemic.

Credit: PA Images

Other attractions at the event, which has been organised by Newcastle City Council, include the chance to talk to Team Emotive and see their boat, Oardrey, which will be used when attempting to set a new World Record during the Talisker Atlantic Challenge next year. The team, who are all veterans, are also offering people the chance to set their own record with a rowing boat simulator challenge.

Councillor Karen Kilgour, Deputy Leader of Newcastle City Council and Armed Forces Champion said “I am delighted that, after the difficulties of the last year, we are able to celebrate Armed Forces Day and pay tribute to the Armed Forces community who contribute so much to our city.

Last year, due to COVID-19, we missed out on the opportunity to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day in the way we had hoped so as lockdown restrictions were relaxed we knew we wanted to celebrate Armed Forces Day in a way that is both special and COVID secure and a Picnic in the Park is a great way to do that. Councillor Karen Kilgour, Deputy Leader of Newcastle City Council

“It’s an absolute honour that so many of our Armed Forces are taking part and the parachute display from the RAF Falcons really is the icing on the cake. I hope local people will come along, enjoy the event and show their appreciation to current and former Armed Forces personnel and their families for everything they do for our city.”

COVID restrictions will be in place at the event with all those attending asked to observe social distancing and to gather in groups of no more than six or two households.