Hartlepool United fans queue overnight to secure tickets to the promotion final

People have been camping out to get tickets to see @Official_HUFC bid for glory in their National League play-off final on Sunday.

The game sees Pools travel to Bristol's Ashton Gate where they'll take on Torquay United in a battle for promotion back into league football.

On Monday, season ticket holders queued down the road. General tickets went on sale at 10am today, and fans queued overnight - with the first people in line setting up at 6pm the evening before!

Once prominent players in League One, Hartlepool was relegated to League Two in 2013. Then, in 2017, ended its 96-year run in the Football League with relegation into the National League.

Since then, the club has faced money problems - with Raj Singh saving the club from liquidation in April 2018, plenty of managerial movements, and of course has had to deal with the impact of Covid on non-league football.

However, this season, Hartlepool has proven strong under David Challinor's management, ending within the play-off places and full of hope for promotion.On Saturday 12 June, Hartlepool secured its place in the National League play-off final with a 1-0 win away at Stockport County. Player of the season, Rhys Oates, got the goal that sends the club into the final.

3,100 fans will be able to travel from Hartlepool to Bristol this weekend, for kick-off on Sunday at 2pm.