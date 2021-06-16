Middlesbrough - a town or a city?

Technically, it's classed the former, but in the eyes of many residents it should be the latter. Mayor Andy Preston is gauging reaction to whether there would be support to bid and make the accolade official.

Towns across the UK are being invited to enter a Civic Honours competition as part of celebrations for Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

A decade ago, Middlesbrough narrowly lost out to Chelmsford, Perth, St Asaph and Armagh in 2012, to receive the status.

It's a great opportunity for towns and cities in every corner of the country to showcase their heritage and tell us more about the people and places that make their local area so unique - and a fitting tribute to Her Majesty's reign in her Platinum Jubilee year. Government Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

The Civic Honours competition aims to provide local authorities with the chance to showcase their civic pride, interesting heritage and record of innovation - putting their hometowns on the map and bringing greater prosperity of opportunity.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "Middlesbrough's undergoing a massive and rapid transformation - with more and more people wanting to live, work and play here."

Loads of Teessiders would like to see Middlesbrough formally named as a city and now there's a chance for us to apply for that honour - competing with other towns for the privilege Andy Preston, Middlesbrough Mayor

When is the deadline?

The competition will close on Wednesday 8 December 2021.

How can I have my say?

Contribute your thoughts on whether Middlesbrough should enter the competition for city status, by visiting https://www.middlesbrough.gov.uk/citystatus