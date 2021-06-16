Premier League announce Newcastle United's fixture list for the 2021/22 season

Newcastle United's Premier League fixture list for the upcoming football season has been published.

The Magpies are set to kick-off their campaign at St James' Park on August 14 with a match against West Ham United.

Newcastle won both of the clubs' matches against each other last season, beating West Ham 2-0 in London and 3-2 when they made the journey north.

In December the club will play all of the top three clubs in the last season - Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool - as well as fifth-place team Leicester City.

The season will see Newcastle play 38 league games, culminating in an away match at Burnley on May 22. Their last home game will be against Arsenal on May 15.

The Magpies finished 12th last season.

Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two, including those for Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Harrogate Town will be released on Thursday, June 24.