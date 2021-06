The search for a missing Durham woman has resumed in the Pyrenees, according to Spanish police.

37-year-old Esther Dingley was expected to return from a solo trek on 25th November. Searches for Esther in her last known location were halted by mountain snow over the winter.

Esther's partner Dan Colegate says he has been searching for her on his own for the past few months.

More to follow.