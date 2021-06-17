A four-year-old boy is in hospital with serious head injuries following a collision with a car on Teesside.

Cleveland Police say the collision happened shortly before five o'clock on Wednesday evening on Woodville Avenue in Middlesbrough when the boy was involved in a collision with a black Renault Megane.

The force says the boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital with serious head injuries.

Cleveland Police are urging anyone with any dash-cam footage to contact them. They're also keen to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.