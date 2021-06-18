Play video

It's a big day for football fans in England and Scotland.

The nations will come face to face on the pitch in a major tournament for the first time in 25 years.

There is plenty of history between the old neighbours, not least a famous meeting at Wembley in the group stage of EURO '96 - a match featuring one of the tournament's most famous goals, from Geordie Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne.

England v Scotland - Euro 96 - Group A - Wembley Paul Gascoigne's infamous dentist's chair joke. Credit: PA

Fans will pick sides, throwing their support behind either the Three Lions or the Tartan Army but for one town in Northumberland, it's less lean cut who you might be backing.

Berwick is just 2 miles south of the Scottish Border, meaning the town is very much split when it comes to who locals with be shouting for during this evenings game.

At The Salmon Inn in the town - even the owners family are divided on who they'll be supporting.

Pub landlord Tony Dempsey is from Scotland, so no prizes for guessing who he's hoping will win, but his wife Lisa is Northumberland born and bread, hoping Gareth Southgate's men can come up trumps.

The long-awaited fixture takes on more significance, with England looking to build on a winning start to Group D over Croatia and Scotland aiming to bounce back and revel in being the underdogs.

Victory would see Gareth Southgate’s men progress to the last 16, while the Scots are desperate to open their Group D account after Monday’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic.

England and Scotland fans are predicted to buy 14.8 million pints today as 20,000 Tartan Army fans travel to London ahead of tonight's crunch Euro 2020 match.

3.4 million Pints are estimated to be drank by England and Scotland fans during the 90 minutes game

A dispersal order has been imposed in central London after police said they expected "anti-social behaviour" with thousands of football fans in the capital.

Some fans, who were draped in flags, have been photographed diving into the William Shakespeare fountain in Leicester Square.