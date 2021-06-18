People in and around Durham City are being asked to play their part in slowing the spread of coronavirus following a significant rise in cases.

More than 300 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week, with the majority having the Delta variant.

Anyone who lives, works, studies in or visits the city is being urged to comply with rules to limit further spread in the Durham City, Langley Moor and Neville’s Cross area.

The vast majority of these cases are in the 19 to 24 year old age group.

The Delta strain is now the dominant variant nationally and is more transmissible, although measures to control it are the same.

Durham Market Place

Amanda Healy, Director of Public Health for County Durham, said health bosses are taking the situation extremely seriously:

“We are taking steps such as increasing access to testing to try and reduce transmissionbut we are also asking everyone in the city to play their part by following some of thesimple steps such as following Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air guidance; socialisingoutdoors where possible; taking up both doses of the vaccination and getting tested twicea week."

The vast majority of these cases may be in young people but that does not mean other age groups do not need to be vigilant. Given the Delta variant is more transmissible, it is easier for it to spread to older age groups which may be more vulnerable and this is why it is so important that everyone does their bit. Amanda Healy, Director of Public Health for County Durham

Amanda Healy added: “With every transmission of the virus there is a risk of new and more serious variants emerging that may have different characteristics and may respond differently to vaccines; which makes it even more vital that we all work together to limit the spread.

“Equally we know that some young people might think ‘I don’t need to worry about Covidas it won’t make me seriously ill’. Our message to them would be: ‘There is a very real risk,if you don’t follow the guidance, of transmitting the virus to your friends and others whomCovid could make seriously ill.’ The more we all work together to reduce further transmission the sooner we can all hopefully return to life free of restrictions.”

While numbers of cases and infection rates in Durham City remain broadly in line withregional and national averages, the council, university and PHE are acting now to try and reduce further spread.

Mobile Testing

More mobile testing units have been opened in the city.

PCR tests can be taken at Howlands and the overflow carpark next to the former DLI site. The mobile sit will be open 7 days a week and you must book in advance.

Rapid result lateral flow tests are available at pharmacies across the County.

Further information on where to get and how to book PCR tests visit the Durham County Council website.

University testing

Durham University is asking all students to get a PCR test once a week.

The council has also written to local schools in and around Durham City to ask for their support in making parents aware of the need to be vigilant.

Our first priority is the health and safety of our students, staff and the wider community Jeremy Cook, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Durham University

Jeremy Cook, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Durham University, said:

"We are working closely with Durham County Council and Public Health England to track and manage a rising number of confirmed Covid-19 cases within our student community. Those who are affected are following NHS advice and self-isolating and are receiving our full support.”

Covid-secure business

In order to support businesses in the city in being ‘covid-secure,’ the council’s coronavirus compliance team has been visiting licensed premises to offer advice.

Businesses visited have been found to be going to great lengths to ensure covid-secure premises.

People in Durham City are being reminded to follow guidance to help to slow the spread by: