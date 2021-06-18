Murder investigation launched in Sunderland

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder, after a man died in Sunderland.

Ambulance crews arrived at the house on Park Avenue around 1am this morning, and attempts were made to save the 24-year-old's life, but he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, from Northumbria Police said: “Firstly I would like to say my thought are with the victim’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We have deployed specially-trained officers to support them and we would ask you to respect their privacy as they come to terms with what has happened.

“We know that incident likes this can have a big impact on the local community and enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened."