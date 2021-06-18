Tour de Yorkshire could return to Leyburn in 2022

The Tour de Yorkshire looks set to return to Richmondshire next year.

The 2020 race – which had Leyburn as a host town – was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers Welcome to Yorkshire want to run the race in May next year (2022), which will be the first and largest mass participation event in the UK since the pandemic.

Decorations in 2019 Credit: PA

They will link it to a week long countywide Festival of Yorkshire to celebrate food and drink, arts and culture, heritage and music – and promote the county as a destination to visit.

This week, Richmondshire District Council agreed to underwrite the race to the tune of up to £100,000 if sponsorship cannot be secured.

All host authorities are being asked to do the same – covering start and finishes in Barnsley, Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leyburn, Redcar and Skipton.

Once they've agreed, Welcome to Yorkshire will start to plan the 2022 event.

This event is not just a bike race – it’s a festival of Yorkshire, and it will show off Richmondshire as a county to come and visit, promoting our local shops, businesses and attractions, and encouraging people to shop local Councillor Angie Dale, Leader of Richmond Council

“There are massive economic benefits to this event coming to Leyburn – 2022 could be a fallow year for the district’s businesses as people begin to look to holiday abroad once more, so it is important that we put Richmondshire on the map, showcasing it before millions of tv viewers and race visitors for years to come.”