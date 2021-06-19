Man charged with murder after the death of his brother in Sunderland

A man has been charged with murder after the death of his brother in Sunderland.

Samuel Campbell was found with suspected stab wounds at an address on Park Avenue in the Silksworth area of the city in the early hours of Friday morning (June 18).

Police were called to the address following a report of an assault at the property. Despite emergency services attempting to save the 24-year-old's life, he died at the scene.

Samuel’s brother William, 25, of Allen Court, Stokesley, was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder on Saturday (19 June).

He appeared at a remand court sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Saturday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on Tuesday (June 22).

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, from Northumbria Police, has confirmed officers remain in the area of Park Avenue.

She said: “This continues to be a devastating time for the Campbell family and we are doing everything we can to ensure they have access to support.

“They are finding it very difficult to come to terms with what has happened and we would ask you to respect their privacy while we conduct our enquiries.

An investigation into the circumstances around the alleged assault are ongoing but William has now been charged with Samuel’s murder. This has taken place at their family home and we want to reassure residents in the area, and the wider community, that there is no risk to the public. Detective Chief Inspector Jane Fairlamb, Northumbria Police

"A cordon remains in place at the address on Park Avenue and we will continue to carry out patrols in the area so that any concerned residents can ask us any questions they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.