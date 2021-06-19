A centre for people affected by rape and sexual violence has opened in County Durham.

The facility hopes to provide a place for survivors of rape and sexual violence to disclose and seek advice and support.It comes after Durham Constabulary was found to have one of the highest charging rates for rape investigations in England and Wales.

11% Durham Constabulary's charge rate from all reported rape offences in the last 12 months.

1.6% National average charge rate from all reported rape offences in the last 12 months.

Durham Constabulary also says it plans to roll out a specialist programme aiming to change the police response to rape and sexual offences across the force's area.

‘Project Soteria’ involves the police working alongside academics to better understand the experiences of victims.

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, Head of Safeguarding at Durham Constabulary, said: “Rape and sexual offences are some of the most harmful and harrowing crimes that we as police officers investigate and that’s why tackling high-harm offences, including rape, is a top priority for Durham Constabulary."

We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service and other agencies and this project will allow us to further improve our approach to rape and sexual violence. Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton

The research programme, first piloted by Avon and Somerset Police, tailors a specialist approach within the force’s investigation teams through academic learning.

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner, Joy Allen, said: “I fully support intelligence-led and data driven approaches that enable us to improve the way we tackle high harm offences, support victims of rape and sexual assault and continue to improve charging and conviction rates.”

On Friday (18 June), UK Government apologised to rape victims for low conviction rates in England and Wales.

In a letter signed by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland QC and Home Secretary Priti Patel, the Government was “deeply ashamed” by the downward trends in bringing sexual offenders to justice, and will now set out plans for a "system and culture change."

The new changes will focus more on the behaviour of the suspect rather than the accuser.

They cited a raft of measures intended to see the volume of allegations referred by the police to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the number of suspects charged, and the number of cases reaching court return to 2016 levels by the end of this Parliament.