Report by Julia Breen

An 80 year old runner from Newton Aycliffe has vowed to prove he is the fastest in the world for his age - despite falling short in a record attempt.

Laurie Cummings had hoped to break the five kilometre record for an 80-year-old. To do so, he needed to complete the distance in under 23 minutes.

Despite unofficially breaking the record previously during training, Laurie wasn't able to keep the pace.

He said: "I feel really depressed because of the run, really, because I came here knowing full well or supposedly thinking I'm going to smash that record by at least a minute or two minutes and I just haven't done it.

"In training I've been beating that. It's just one of those things."

Cheered on by his partner Judy, Laurie missed his target by seven minutes.

However, he remains as determined as ever and says he will try again next month

I hate to be beaten. I've been like that since being at school. It's determination. I just set my goals and I stick to them. Laurie Cummings

Cummings has been running competitively for 68 years but has only recently taken on a professional coach with the simple aim of becoming the fastest in the world for his age.

Laurie has unofficially broken 66 park run records and is gearing up for even more challenges. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Laurie has logged 66 unofficial records on his phone - but hopes to officially run under 22 minutes for three miles when Park Runs resume.

That would make him clinch the title of fastest on the globe for his age.

One thing is for sure, Laurie will keep on running.