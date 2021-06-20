Hartlepool United have been promoted to League Two after winning 5-4 on penalties in the National League Playoff Final at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

They sealed their return to the English Football League for the first time since 2017.

Pools fans share their excitement over the result of the game.

Luke Armstrong gave Hartlepool a first-half lead that looked like it would be enough to see Dave Challinor's men over the line.

But with just seconds left in the match, Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan struck a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time, forcing extra time.

Neither side could scramble a winner in the additional 30 minutes, so the game had to be decided by penalties.

Bizarrely, the first four spot-kicks were missed before Hartlepool goalkeeper Brad James saved Matt Buse's spot-kick to settle the tie.

Torquay United's Matt Buse reacts after seeing his penalty saved by Hartlepool United goalkeeper Bradley James to end the shoot-out. Credit: PA Images

Hartlepool United fans celebrate the victory Credit: PA Images

3,100 fans travelled from Hartlepool to Bristol this weekend to watch the big match.

They return to the North East as supporters of a football league club once more.