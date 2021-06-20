Man 'fighting for his life' after e-scooter collision in Newcastle

A man is in a critical condition after he was involved in a collision while riding on an e-scooter in Newcastle.

Officers were called at around 20:50 on Saturday (June 19) to a report that a group of about 12 people had been travelling from the direction of Railway Street using hired e-scooters on Redheugh Bridge Road before the arena.

For reasons that are yet to be established, when one man from the group then came off his e-scooter.

Officers and emergency services attended and the 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and Sergeant Matt Sykes from Northumbria Police is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

He said: "This was a very serious incident which has left a 55-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us build up a clear picture of the moments which led up to this incident.

Our enquiries are still at a very early stage but we believe that a male connected to a Land Rover or Range Rover flagged down someone in the party to tell them that the man had come off his e-scooter. We would urge that key witness to get in touch with us as they could provide vital information to help us to establish exactly what has happened. Sergeant Matt Sykes, Northumbria Police

"The incident occurred at about 8.30pm so if you were near to Redheugh Bridge Road at that time and saw a group of people on e-scooters, or you think you may have saw the group in another location prior to this, please get in touch with us. We are especially interested in hearing from any motorists that may have dash-cam footage."