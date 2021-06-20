The Sunderland City Runs has welcomed runners back to the city.

It is the first closed-road mass participation city running event in the region since the start of the pandemic.

This weekend sees three races that have attracted thousands of racers overall.

Action on Sunday includes a 10 kilometre and a half marathon race on St. Mary’s Way.

Nahida Nazrul is running for Red Sky Foundation, which works to put more defibrillators in public places around the North East. Credit: Chris Lines

Cardiac physiologist Nahida Nazrul runs on Father’s Day in memory of her dad who died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Play video

Two Team GB athletes selected for the Tokyo Olympics marathon also take part - Ben Connor in the 10K, and Jess Piasecki in the half marathon.

Saturday also saw a 5K on the Northern Spire Bridge.

North East star Aly Dixon took part in Saturday's 5K

Our very own Amy Lea had also participated in the shorter race.

Covid-related measures were put in place to ensure the safety of the runners, volunteers and local residents.