Boy, 15, arrested after stabbing in Darlington leaves teen in hospital

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Darlington.

Durham Police were alerted to reports of a serious assault on Collingsway, in the town, at about 12.45pm on Monday, June 21.

The victim, a boy in his mid-teens, was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, suffering from stab wounds.

Traffic has been stopped on the A1 motorway near Darlington, while police have been searching along the road with sniffer dogs, believed to be connected to the incident.

Police search on the A1