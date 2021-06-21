Brad, 26, from Northumberland to take part in Love Island 2021

A labourer from Northumberland has been revealed as a contestant for Love Island.

Brad McClelland, 26, will join the cast of singletons for the competition's seventh series starting on ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28.

The new arrivals will do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the villa.

Profile

Name: Brad McClelland

Age: 26

From: Northumberland

Occupation: Labourer

Q&A

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?

What would your colleagues say about you?

I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox.

The cast reveal comes just days after the show announced a new duty of care protocol.

Last week ITV today published details of the new protocols which have detailed welfare plans in place to support participants before, during and after filming.

The process for all contributors involved on Love Island includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show.

A spokesperson said these measures were regularly reviewed and evolve in line with the increasing popularity of the show and the level of social media and media attention around the islanders.

Love Island was the most watched show on any digital channel in 2020.