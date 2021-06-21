Football clubhouse destroyed in suspected arson attack in Billingham

A football club on Teesside has vowed to bounce back after its clubhouse was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

The building, of Billingham Juniors FC, was set alight on Friday evening, June 18, after coaches and young players had locked up and gone home to watch the England match.

Cleveland Police are investigating the alleged attack alongside Cleveland Fire Brigade.

The force said the incident happened at the club on Wolviston Back Lane at about 5.30pm. They added the damage would cost "thousands of pounds to fix".

Two boys, aged 13 and 11, were arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident and have been released pending enquiries.

Club officials on Monday said they were "disappointed" but were trying to stay positive.

Youngsters were back training over the weekend and online fundraising page has been set up to help rebuild the clubhouse.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 100126.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.