Man, 41, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of Tomasz Dembler

Police have made another arrest over the suspected murder of a man found in woodland near Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Monday a man, aged 41, had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of Tomasz Dembler.

The 39-year-old's body was discovered close to Flatts Lane Country Park on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Mr Dembler was a father of one who had lived in the UK for twenty years - most recently in the Middlesbrough area, and prior to that, in Darlington.

It is understood he has family in Poland and the UK.

Six people have so far been charged with the alleged murder of Mr Dembler, and they appeared in court in April this year.