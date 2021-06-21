Washington referee makes history as first woman on EFL's National Group list
A Washington referee has become the first female to be appointed to the National Group list for the men's professional game.
Rebecca Welch, who's refereed internationally and in the Women's Super League, will now take charge of fixtures across League One and Two.
She first made headlines in April this year when she became the first woman to officiate a men's football league match.
The milestone moment was Harrogate Town's match against Port Vale on Easter Monday.