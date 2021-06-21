Watch the sun come up in Saltburn on this year's summer solstice

Play video

6259960827001

Our cameraman Paul Kingston captured this beautiful candy floss sunrise across the sands of Saltburn-by-the-Sea in North Yorkshire. Sea swimmers and surfers took advantage of the longest day of the year with an early dip in the sea this summer solstice.

If you fancy getting involved by sending us some of your gorgeous snaps, you can drop us a message with your weather pictures:

Email: You can send your photos by email to weatherpics@itv.com

Twitter: You can tweet @Ross_Hutchinson