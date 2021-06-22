Four-year-old boy unhurt after escaping from nursery and running down busy road

A mother says it is a "miracle" her four-year-old son was unhurt after he escaped from nursery and ran down a busy road.

2nd Home Childcare centre in Gateshead had called Rachael Heslop on the day and told her that her son, who has autism, had got "near" to the car park.

The 28-year-old only found out the true extent of her little boy's dangerous adventure when she heard there had been a video posted on Facebook.

Play video

After tracking down the source of the post and seeing the footage, Rachael said she and her husband were "horrified" by what they saw.

The little boy had ran down the busy road but was saved by two workmen who had to stop their van to avoid hitting him.

I was crying until I was nearly vomiting from the shock of hearing what had actually happened to my little boy. I honestly think if it wasn't for the guys running after him, which subsequently meant he changed direction to run away, that he probably would have got to the end of the road and would have been hit by a passing car. Rachael Heslop

A spokesperson for the nursery said they are carrying out an investigation and are unable to make further comment at the moment.

A Gateshead Council spokesperson explained that 2nd Home Childcare nursery rents space in Chowdene Children's Centre.

Both the indoor and outdoor areas rented by the nursery are totally secure to ensure the safety of the children. The nursery are also able to use the outdoor trim trail facilities, which enhances the offer available for the children in their care, although they are only able to do this on the understanding that the children are strictly supervised. Gateshead Council spokesperson

Ofsted have been informed about the incident and will undertake an investigation.