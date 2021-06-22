Man jailed for trying to drown his pregnant partner

A Middlesbrough man has been jailed for ten years for attempting to murder his pregnant partner.

The incident took place on the night of 18th January this year when Cleveland Police received a 999 call from a distressed 31-year-old woman.

She reported being hit over the head with a hammer by Anthony Beckett before he tried to drown her in the bath, all while young children were present in the address.

Beckett, 33, quoted conspiracy theories and was believed to be experiencing serious mental ill health.

Weapons including a dagger, machete and homemade noose were found in a subsequent search of the house.

Beckett pleaded guilty to attempted murder after what Cleveland Police's Domestic Abuse Unit described as a "lengthy and very challenging" investigation.

This was a horrific attack on a young woman who must have been absolutely terrified. The lengthy sentence issued at court yesterday reflects the gravity of the offence and I hope it brings a degree of comfort to the young woman involved.