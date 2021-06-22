Man wanted after report of knife assault on police officer

Cleveland Police are trying to trace a man after one of their own officers was attacked with a knife.

He was making an arrest attempt on Athol Street in Middlesbrough at around 8.30pm on Saturday June 19 after witnessing an alleged drug deal taking place.

The officer reported being punched to the ground, then pinned down by two men while the man who had punched him held a knife to his throat and cut it while making threats.

The force is appealing for information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Aaron Gray.

This was an incident which involved an officer who was simply carrying out his policing duties. Thankfully he was not seriously physically injured however, understandably, he remains very shaken. He is recovering at home and has received many messages of support from colleagues across the force.

We need to locate and speak to Gray as quickly as possible. We believe he remains in the local area, probably within Middlesbrough. People will know where he is, and I’d urge them to pass information to Cleveland Police. Detective Superintendent Helen Barker, Cleveland Police

Anyone with information can call the 101-number quoting Reference 100917.

If they would rather not speak to police, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.