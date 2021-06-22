Newcastle Covid rate rise not leading to big jump in hospital admissions

A public health boss has said rising Covid infection rates were not leading to rapid increases in hospital admissions.

Newcastle upon Tyne has had England's biggest week-on-week case rise, up from 116.6 to 236.4 per 100,000.

The city's director of public health, Professor Eugene Milne, said almost two thirds of the new cases were among largely unvaccinated under-25s.

We also know that these age groups account for much of the mixing that takes place, be that in schools and universities or in social settings. Only 1.4% of cases in Newcastle are among the more vulnerable over-65s and, critically, these rising infection rates are not resulting in any rapid increase in hospitalisations. Professor Eugene Milne

He added that it was always to be expected that, as restrictions began to ease, infection rates would begin to rise as the virus was presented with further opportunities to spread.

They are also seeing early signs that vaccines are successfully breaking the chain between infection and serious illness.

Although vaccines are now available to those aged 18 and over, it will be some time before their effects really start to bite, so we are keeping the situation under daily review to determine whether any additional action needs to be taken in controlling the spread of the virus. Professor Eugene Milne

He repeated the plea for people to minimise transmission by sticking to the "hands, face, space and fresh air" guidance.